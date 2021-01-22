Steelers Tight End Vance McDonald Announces Retirement

The Pittsburgh Steelers announce tight end Vance McDonald is calling it a career after eight years in the NFL.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald has decided his NFL career has come to an end, announcing his retirement through the team on Friday.

McDonald arrived in Pittsburgh in 2017 following a trade with the San Francisco 49ers. The former second-round draft pick spent four seasons with the 49ers before heading across the country to finish his career with the Steelers.

"My family and I are so grateful for everything NFL football has provided us in our life—all the memories both good and the difficult, the relationships and friends we've made along the way, the life lessons the game provided both me and my loved ones," McDonald said. "It's always been our dream and mission to leverage the platform given us through the NFL to help serve and uplift others along the way, and we will continue to find ways to serve others as we begin this next chapter of our lives. I am proud to retire a Steeler."

McDonald played in 101 games through eight seasons, including 77 starts. He finished his NFL tenure with 181 receptions for 2,036 yards and 15 touchdowns. In four years with the Steelers, he tallied 117 receptions for 1,170 yards and eight touchdowns in 53 games and 47 starts.

McDonald is also the Steelers nominee for the 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

"I am appreciative of Vance's contributions during the last four years of his career that he spent in Pittsburgh," said head coach Mike Tomlin. "He was a class act on and off the field, leading many of our efforts in the community while also being a voice for our social justice efforts and the community work during the pandemic. I wish he and his family nothing but the best in his retirement and his continued work to be a pillar in the community."

