Former Ravens LB Matthew Judon Agrees to Deal With Patriots

Former Ravens LB Matt Judon Agrees to Deal With Patriots

The Baltimore Ravens lose one of their top pass rushers to the New England Patriots.
The AFC North loses an edge rusher as former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon agrees to a deal with the New England Patriots. 

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Patriots will pay Judon $56 million over four years, with $32 million coming in the first two years of the contract. 

Judon started 49 games over five years with the Ravens, accumulating 34.5 sacks and 103 quarterback hits. He became the second edge rusher to sign during the NFL's legal tampering period, following Shaq Barrett, who signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

The Patriots also added defensive back Jalen Mills, on a four-year, $24 million deal, according to Schefter.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

