Sources Expect Steelers to Franchise Tag Bud Dupree

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers are expected to place the franchise tag on outside linebacker Bud Dupree, according to league sources. While the edge rusher is a strong considerate to be tagged this offseason, no news from the team has been leaked as of now.

If tagged, Dupree would make roughly $16 million this season. Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said at the NFL Combine that the plan for Dupree is to have him "finish his career as a Steeler."

Colbert also acknowledged that the team is evaluating all possible salary cap situations because of the newly proposed CBA. While no word has been made on when players will vote on the proposal, Colbert and the Steelers remain under the belief that there's a chance it gets approved.

If it does, the NFL would add to every team's salary cap numbers, changing the $1.3 million the Steelers currently have available.

"As we’re putting together the free agency plan, the draft plan, it all comes together and we see what we can do from a salary cap standpoint," Colbert said. "That’s the process we’ll be in throughout the whole draft. We may have to make some decisions prior to that."

Colbert also acknowledged that the team would not rule out using the tag if necessary. Still, he highlighted that using the tag is only a gap between now and the long-term plan of keeping Dupree around.

