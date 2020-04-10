AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Why Betting on the Steelers is Your Best Choice This NFL Season

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers haven't made the postseason in two years, have a quarterback coming off reconstructive surgery on his throwing elbow, and don't have a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. 

And yet, betting on them to make the 2020 playoffs is the best decision you can make all season. 

Sports Illustrated's Corey Parson broke down the top three teams you can bet on to make the postseason this winter, and Pittsburgh made the list. Despite their recent misfortunes, Parson points out all the signs that say the Steelers will turn their luck around in 2020; starting with their quarterback. 

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin did a great job last season given everything that happened between Le'Veon Bell, Antonio Brown and Ben Roethlisberger. Tomlin had the Steelers on the brink of the playoffs with third-string QBs. In 2019, the Steelers' leading passer was Mason Rudolph, who basically split time with unknown Devlin Hodges. This season, Ben Roethlisberger should return healthy. That alone should be good for at least one extra victory.

Parson continues to point out that the Steelers don't have the toughest road ahead of them this season. Ranked as the second-easiest schedule in the league, Pittsburgh should be able to use their added talent to make noise this upcoming year. 

According to the strength of schedule rankings, the Steelers have the second-easiest schedule in the league. A healthy Roethlisberger should return JuJu Smith-Schuster to one of the top wide receivers in the league. It's important for Pittsburgh to sign a back-up quarterback before the season starts and Jameis Winston should be a player that the Steelers kick the tires on. 

So, when you're making your bet this season, Pittsburgh is the city to choose. 

Laying -115 is not a bad price for the Steelers to qualify for the postseason. In SI's Jenny Vrentas initial NFL Power rankings, she has the Steelers ranked 13th in the league. 

Right now, the Steelers win over/under is 9.5, according to BetOnline.ag. Coming off an eight-win season with two backup quarterbacks, all signs point to overcoming that bet.  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Steelers OC Todd Haley Just Wants to be Verified on Twitter

Todd Haley isn't the offensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore, but what he did in the NFL should at least get him a verified Twitter account, right?

Noah Strackbein

Eli Rogers Posts Heartfelt Picture to Steelers Fans in Hope of Return

Eli Rogers wants another chance to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers and he's asking the fans to show their support.

Noah Strackbein

Terry Bradshaw Passes Torch to Ben Roethlisberger as Steelers Greatest QB

Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw finally admitted he's no longer the best quarterback to wear black and gold.

Noah Strackbein

Ben Roethlisberger Opens Up on Steelers Receiving Core, JuJu's Leadership

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger shares his routine while in quarantine and what stood out about his receivers during the 2019 season.

Noah Strackbein

NFL Mock Draft: Steelers Go Back to Offense After Initial Defensive Pick

In Sports Illustrated's latest mock draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers find both offensive and defensive help with their first four picks.

Noah Strackbein

Raven Feel They Can Sit on WR, Steelers Should Listen

The Pittsburgh Steelers have wide receiver on their draft board, but there's no rush in finding one with a class this talented.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers T.J. Watt Opens 3rd in 2020 Defensive Player of the Year Odds

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt opens the 2020 NFL season third in Defensive Player of the Year odds with his brother J.J..

Noah Strackbein

The Best (and Worst) Uniforms in Steelers History

With other teams around the league getting new threads, we take a gander at the best and worst uniforms in Pittsburgh Steelers history.

Donnie Druin

Steelers Land Javon Hargrave Replacement in PFF Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers find their defensive tackle with their first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, according to Pro Football Focus.

Noah Strackbein

NFL Power Rankings: Steelers Enter Top Half of League

The Pittsburgh Steelers have growing faith for the 2020 season and the rankings are reflecting the optimism of returning health.

Noah Strackbein