Why Betting on the Steelers is Your Best Choice This NFL Season

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers haven't made the postseason in two years, have a quarterback coming off reconstructive surgery on his throwing elbow, and don't have a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

And yet, betting on them to make the 2020 playoffs is the best decision you can make all season.

Sports Illustrated's Corey Parson broke down the top three teams you can bet on to make the postseason this winter, and Pittsburgh made the list. Despite their recent misfortunes, Parson points out all the signs that say the Steelers will turn their luck around in 2020; starting with their quarterback.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin did a great job last season given everything that happened between Le'Veon Bell, Antonio Brown and Ben Roethlisberger. Tomlin had the Steelers on the brink of the playoffs with third-string QBs. In 2019, the Steelers' leading passer was Mason Rudolph, who basically split time with unknown Devlin Hodges. This season, Ben Roethlisberger should return healthy. That alone should be good for at least one extra victory.

Parson continues to point out that the Steelers don't have the toughest road ahead of them this season. Ranked as the second-easiest schedule in the league, Pittsburgh should be able to use their added talent to make noise this upcoming year.

According to the strength of schedule rankings, the Steelers have the second-easiest schedule in the league. A healthy Roethlisberger should return JuJu Smith-Schuster to one of the top wide receivers in the league. It's important for Pittsburgh to sign a back-up quarterback before the season starts and Jameis Winston should be a player that the Steelers kick the tires on.

So, when you're making your bet this season, Pittsburgh is the city to choose.

Laying -115 is not a bad price for the Steelers to qualify for the postseason. In SI's Jenny Vrentas initial NFL Power rankings, she has the Steelers ranked 13th in the league.

Right now, the Steelers win over/under is 9.5, according to BetOnline.ag. Coming off an eight-win season with two backup quarterbacks, all signs point to overcoming that bet.