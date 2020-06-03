Steelers' Art Rooney II, T.J. Watt Release Statements on George Floyd's Death

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers President Art Rooney II has joined many around the league in releasing a statement following the protests over the death of George Floyd.

Floyd's death was caught on camera as former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for over nine minutes. Chauvin has since been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The other three police officers involved were fired but not charged with a crime.

Since Floyd's death, protests have sparked across the country, pushing for equality and the correction of police brutality within the black community.

Several Steelers have spoken out about what is occurring throughout the country, pushing for change.

"I've been trying to use my platform. It's kind of about more spreading awareness about hatred - there's more to it," Conner said in a conference call with local Steelers media earlier this week. "We've been aware for quite some years now. So, I'm really just trying to promote togetherness and unity.

"Obviously what's been done, what's currently going on, is very wrong. But for me, I'm just going to continue to promote togetherness and unity - because we need change and I think that it starts, as cliche as it sounds, it starts with hope. This younger generation, newer generation coming up, it's on us. And young parents, I'm not a parent, but it's on young parents to teach their kids about unity and togetherness, and how we're stronger together. So really, I've been trying to use my platform to spread that."

Rooney II has released a statement stating his thoughts on the events the country has witnessed and his hope for change.

"Over the last week, we have witnessed the anger and frustration in our city and around the country relating to the killing of George Floyd and the recent deaths of African-American men and women," Rooney said in a statement to the team. "We have also witnessed the good in so many people who have peacefully expressed their concerns.

"I am proud to hear the voices of many of our players who have spoken out against racism and injustice and called for unity. As an organization, we will continue to listen to our players, coaches, alumni and leaders in our community and work together to bring awareness and change in the effort to create a more fair and equal community."

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has also voiced his opinion on social media today, saying he knows staying silent will not help bring change.

"I typically keep my social media light hearted and fun, but I realize that staying silent will not create change," Watt said on social media. "Therefore, I want to express my feelings on this issue as I continue listening and trying to understand how I can help.

"Over the last week I have been struggling to comprehend what I saw and express what I want to say in words. What George Floyd went through was absolutely disgusting, hateful, and unacceptable.

"It is clear that there is a problem, and we need to find a solution. I don't have that solution, but I hope to somehow be part of it. Nobody should live in fear because of the color of their skin. Nobody."

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.