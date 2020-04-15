Watt Brothers Explain the Time T.J. Almost Didn't Make It out of Italy

PITTSBURGH -- Two-thirds of the Watt brothers are now in Pittsburgh and every Steelers fan wants to know as much about the brotherly experiences the three have had throughout the years.

The NFL family has brought plenty of smiles to social media, and joined Jimmy Fallon on the 'Tonight Show' to discuss some of the best moments they've had throughout their life.

In Fallon's game of 'Know Your Bro,' J.J., T.J., and Derek try to guess how well they know the best stories from each side of the brotherhood. Starting with T.J.'s near-death experience, the Watts give a detailed rundown of a trip to Italy that almost turned deadly.

"That definitely has to be when we went to Italy," J.J. said to the time he and Derek had to get T.J. out of trouble. "We took a brothers' trip one year after the season, and we went all around Europe for 14 days and Italy was one of the last stops. So we stopped in Italy, and T.J. is very very allergic to tree nuts, but we didn't know that pesto had tree nuts in it; none of us did... We're in an Italian restaurant and T.J. orders pesto, and we're sitting down literally right outside the Pantheon and he's eating the pesto and all of a sudden he cannot breathe and he's blowing up like Will Smith in hitch.

"We're freaking out, Derek and I, we take him, get in a cab, go to the hospital. They take T.J. to the back. Derek and I are stuck in the waiting room by ourselves, can't see him, don't know where he is."

Derek joined in, recalling the television system they were trying to figure out while waiting for the results of their suffocating brother.

"I just remember, where we were waiting there was a little tv screen with your number and we didn't know T.J.'s number; it was like eight numbers long," Derek said. "And there was a green circle, a yellow circle and a red circle next to those numbers."

Along with T.J.'s near-death Italian meal, the brothers recall how Derek's senior homecoming was actually named after him. "Black and Watt" covered the hallways and gymnasium of their hometown high school, leaving the other two Watts jealous of who they called "the greatest high school player" they've ever seen.

Thankfully Derek kept up his talent and T.J. made it out of Italy fine. Still, reliving the stories of these three never fails to bring a smile to your face - even when one chokes on pesto sauce.