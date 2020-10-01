Steelers' T.J. Watt Named September AFC Defensive Player of the Month

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for September.

Watt was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 2 after a 2.5 sack performance. He then hosted the Houston Texans and his brother J.J. in Week 3, adding another sack to his total for the season.

Through three games, Watt has 3.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hits, nine tackles, three tackles for a loss, two pass defenses and an interception.

"I think he's still writing that story," head coach Mike Tomlin said. "He was pretty awesome a year ago to be quite honest with you. I know he has an intention of being continually better, so he's still writing that story. His talents are just a part of the equation. His hyper-focus, his attention to detail, his awareness I think all add up to big playmaking ability and splash plays for us."

Since being drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Watt has 38 career sacks. He ranks fourth overall amongst the NFL, and first for players in a four-year span.

Watt was a Defensive Player of the Year finalist in 2019. He was named the Defensive Player of the Month in November of last year and has three Defensive Player of the Week awards since 2018.

