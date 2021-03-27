Report: Tyson Alualu Headed Back to Steelers on Two-Year Deal

Plot twist - after a change heart, Tyson Alualu will return to the Pittsburgh Steelers for another two seasons.

It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers will get their nose tackle back for another two seasons. According to NFL Network, Tyson Alualu is signing with the team after originally agreeing to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Alualu, who was drafted by the Jaguars in 2010, spent seven seasons in Jacksonville. He signed with the Steelers in 2017 and has spent the last four seasons in Pittsburgh.

Alualu stepped into a starting role for the Steelers in 2020 to play nose tackle and replace Javon Hargrave. In four years with the Steelers, Alualu was a versatile defensive line piece, filling in at defensive end, tackle and nose. He racked up seven sacks and 140 tackles during his time in Pittsburgh.

Alualu was originally headed back to Jacksonville on a two-year, $6 million deal. Apparently, a change of heart will send the defensive lineman back to the Steelers and keep a key piece to the defense in tact.

