Steelers Announce Michael Pittman Jr. Jersey Number

Following his introductory press conference with the team, the Pittsburgh Steelers have revealed what jersey number Michael Pittman Jr. will wear in 2026.

Per a post the Steelers put out on X, Pittman is set to rock No. 11 in his first season with the black and gold.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling was the last member of the team to wear No. 11, doing so after signing with Pittsburgh this past season. Perhaps the most notable Steelers to ever don it, though, is Chase Claypool, as he wore it for his entire three-year run with the organization after being selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Pittman's First Comments as a Steeler

While speaking to the media in his first appearance as a Steeler, Pittman said that the Pittsburgh style of football is conducive to his own skill set.

"I feel like Pittsburgh is my style of football, smash-mouth, gritty football. I fit in here perfectly," Pittman said.

He proceeded to say that he knows Aaron Rodgers due to the fact that they work out at the same facility in California, though they've never thrown with one another while there.

While Pittman noted that he isn't aware of what Rodgers' next steps will be, he believes he is considering a return to the Steelers.

"Just knowing him, I know that he loves football and that he's going to consider it," Pittman said.

Oct 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

What Steelers Are Getting With Pittman

Pittsburgh completed a trade for a noteworthy receiver towards the start of free agency for a second-consecutive offseason, landing Pittman from the Indianapolis Colts after acquiring DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks last March.

Much like Metcalf, the Steelers also extended Pittman upon bringing him in, handing him a new three-year, $59 million contract.

The 28-year-old is coming off a 784-yard, seven-touchdown campaign in Indianapolis. Pittman has twice logged 1,000 or more yards in a single season, first doing so in 2021 (1,082 yards) before putting up 1,152 yards during the 2023 campaign.

He should be a perfect compliment to Metcalf on the outside and gives Pittsburgh a legit duo at receiver for the first time in years.

The Steelers could use more help at the position, though, with the 2026 NFL Draft serving as the easiest way to infuse more talent into the corps considering they have 12 picks.

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