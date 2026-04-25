Steelers Land Alabama WR After NFL Draft Trade

After failing to trade up in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, which essentially cost them USC wide receiver Makai Lemon, the Pittsburgh Steelers were more aggressive to start Day 2.

Originally sitting at No. 53 overall in the second round, the Steelers struck a deal with the Indianapolis Colts to move up to No. 47, throwing in picks No. 135 and No. 237 to complete the trade while also acquiring No. 249.

With that pick, Pittsburgh selected Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard, pairing him with DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. as the team's likely trio of starters at the position.

Bernard is one of the most well-rounded skill position players in the entire draft and profiles as a No. 2-type of receiver long-term.

In two seasons with the Crimson Tide after spending time at both Michigan State and Washington, the 22-year-old recorded 1,656 yards and nine touchdowns on 114 catches.

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Behind Metcalf, Pittman Jr. and Bernard on the depth chart is Roman Wilson, who's looking to revitalize his career under a new coaching staff after a pair of lost years to begin his career, alongside Ben Skowronek and A.T. Perry.

What's Next for Steelers?

Following the addition of Bernard, Pittsburgh might hold off on adding another wide receiver until Day 3, if at all.

The Steelers still own all three of their third-round picks after trading up to take Bernard, meaning they could potentially package two of them to move back into the second round if they so choose.

With an opening at left guard, Pittsburgh could ponder adding another piece to its offensive line after taking Arizona State tackle Max Iheanachor No. 21 overall in the first round.

The team could address inside linebacker at some point during the remainder of Day 2 with Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison both set to reach free agency after the 2026 season. The same goes for the interior of the defensive line with Keeanu Benton entering the final year of his rookie contract and some questions about how much longer Cam Heyward is going to play.

Quarterback is a huge need for the Steelers too regardless of if Aaron Rodgers returns or not, and the secondary could use an infusion of young talent at both cornerback and safety.

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