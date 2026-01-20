Steelers Bring Back Pitt Special Teamer

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offseason is in full swing following a disappointing exit and the head coach of 19 years in Mike Tomlin stepping down.

Now, the Steelers have begun to change their personnel, with five practice squad players receiving their release and 12 players being signed to reserve/future contracts.

Of the 12, one stands out as one that could possibly be more pressing than the others. Long snapper Cal Adomitis was signed as part of the group of 12, and fulfills a necessary spot of backup long snapper. Currently, Adomitis sits behind multi-year long snapper Christian Kuntz.

Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals long snapper Cal Adomitis (48) looks on during warmups before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/Cincinnati Enquirer via USA TODAY NETWORK | Cincinnati Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK

Adomitis is a local product, having being born in Pittsburgh and grown up in the area. He attended Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School, playing both tight end and long snapper in high school. He signed with Pitt out of high school as part of Pitt's 2017 class that also featured former Steelers quarterback and Pitt notable Kenny Pickett, and saw immediate playing time as a true freshman, earning the top long snapper role early on.

Adomitis played 5 seasons for Pitt, taking advantage of his COVID-19 year to be the long snapper for the 2021 ACC Championship winning Pitt team. During that season, Adomitis was the recipient of the Mannelly award, granted to college football's best long snapper. He was also a 2021 All-American at the position.

Adomitis' NFL Journey

Following the season, Adomitis was signed by the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent. Following a week one injury to their starter in 2022, Adomitis took over as the starting long snapper. He would start every game of the 2023 season and take part in the Bengals 2024 season. During final roster cuts ahead of the 2025 season, however, Adomitis was let go.

He was then signed by the Philadelphia Eagles, where he played periodically until he was waived in early December. He would sign with the Steelers ten days later.

Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers place kicker Chris Boswell (9) celebrates with long snapper Christian Kuntz (46) after kicking a field goal against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Adomitis was signed due to an injury to the knee of Kuntz, but Kuntz was able to play in the game and Adomitis is yet to make an appearance in a game for the Steelers. Both him and Kuntz played WPIAL football in high school, and both played their college football within the city of Pittsburgh, with Kuntz hailing from Scott Township and playing at Duquesne in college.

Adomitis will be entering his fifth NFL season during 2026, and his second with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

