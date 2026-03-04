Steelers Get Nothing From Aaron Rodgers in First Public Appearance

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got to watch Aaron Rodgers make his first public appearance since the end of the NFL season. And they got absolutely nothing from him.

Rodgers joined the Pat McAfee Show, making his first public showing since the season ended. Since then, the Steelers lost Mike Tomlin and hired Mike McCarthy. They've began their scouting process and they've started to prepare for free agency.

They've also talked to Rodgers. But there's no decision coming, and Rodgers made that very clear.

"I want to say that anybody on here who's expecting me to make a big decision, turn it off now," Rodgers said.

Rodgers confirmed that the Steelers have not yet offered him a contract and that there are "conversations to be had down the line," but at the same time, there has been no progress on those conversations right now.

The Steelers have made it clear that they'd like to have Rodgers back in 2026 but are unsure what is going to happen. However, according to general manager Omar Khan, he's not expecting the decision from Rodgers to take as long as it did last year.

"I don’t really want to say it has to be done by then,” Khan said at the NFL Combine. “I’d like to have an idea, but this isn’t gonna go like it did last year.”

"I've been working out and I'm staying fit..



I can't take as much time off as I used to when I was younger" ~ @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/L1pUZTXFgE — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 4, 2026

The Steelers do believe Rodgers is going to return but are also preparing for anything to happen. They expect an answer before free agency begins on March 11, and will adapt - if needed - from there.

In an ideal world for the Steelers, Rodgers returns for another season. This keeps the team in the Super Bowl window and allows Will Howard to learn from a future Hall of Famer for another year. Then, in 2027, they'd look into the NFL Draft for their next franchise passer, or someone to compete with Howard.

Rodgers Hinting at Returning?

While Rodgers didn't say if he was returning, he did say he's been staying in shape and spent plenty of time talking about how much he loves Pittsburgh and his time with the Steelers.

Maybe he was hinting at a return to the Steel City, or that he's just making sure he stays in shape as he prepares to turn 43-years-old.

"There was a lot of guys on the Steelers that made the season special..



We had a blast and I loved the way I was treated out there" ~ @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/slTykKhtgZ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 4, 2026

Either way, the Steelers are still waiting. And as exciting as Rodgers' first public appearance is, no one got any answers on if he's returning.

