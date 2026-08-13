Steelers Lose Young DT for Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to lose one of their interior defensive linemen for a prolonged period of time.

Upon officially announcing the signing of inside linebacker Elandon Roberts to a one-year deal, the Steelers placed Logan Lee on the reserve/injured list as the corresponding move to free up room on the 90-man roster.

Lee had not practiced during training camp for over a week before landing on IR, which may effectively end his 2026 campaign.

Pittsburgh could look to reach an injury settlement with Lee over the coming days, which would allow him to become a free agent and sign with another team while also being eligible to suit up this year.

If Lee remains on IR with the Steelers, though, a return wouldn't be in the cards this season.

A 2024 sixth-round pick out of Iowa, Lee did not play at all as a rookie due to a calf injury he suffered in the preseason. His practice window to return from IR was opened towards the end of the regular season, but he was never activated.

In 2025, Lee appeared in seven games for Pittsburgh and logged two tackles with a quarterback hit.

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive linemen Logan Lee (91) and Esezi Otomewo (93) participate in drills during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers' iDL Competition Becomes More Clear

Coming into training camp, the likes of Lee, Ezesi Otomewo, Dean Lowry and Gabriel Rubio were all lumped together as Pittsburgh's end-of-depth chart options on the interior of the defensive line.

With Cam Heyward, Keeanu Benton, Derrick Harmon, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Yahya Black essentially all being locks to make the 53-man roster from the get-go, there's only a spot or two left up for grabs amongst the other group.

Lee was never quite a favorite to emerge as a winner in that position battle, and his status in that regard had became increasingly clear amidst his injury absence in Latrobe even before he was placed on IR.

Rubio, a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, has turned heads with a strong camp and perhaps pushed himself onto the right side of the roster bubble as a result.

Lowry's also been rather impressive at Saint Vincent College as well, which is quite the statement considering he is coming off of an ACL injury he suffered in training camp last summer.

Otomewo was solid as a depth piece for Pittsburgh in 2025, and the fact that Lee is out of the picture raises the former's odds of making the 53-man roster.

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