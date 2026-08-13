Which Is a Better TV Draw: NFL Preseason or MLB’s ‘Field of Dreams’ Game?
1. Before we get to our regularly scheduled programming, I just need to get this out of the way for those of you who missed it on Wednesday: I announced that I’m wrapping up my run at Sports Illustrated on Friday.
I’ll go in-depth about all of this and reminisce a little tomorrow.
For today, you can listen to the final SI Media With Jimmy Traina. Half the episode is me talking about my decision to leave and my time at SI. The other half is me and Sal Licata answering reader emails.
2. It will be fascinating to see the viewership numbers for tonight’s sports action. You have six NFL preseason games. Five will only air locally, with the Packers-Steelers game on the NFL Network.
Meanwhile, Netflix will air the “Field of Dreams” MLB game that used to air on Fox.
Will more people watch Twins-Phillies on Netflix or Packers-Steelers on NFL Network?
Netflix’s Opening Night game between the Giants and Yankees drew 2.97 million viewers. That number will be down for the Field of Dreams game since it’s not Opening Night and the Twins are involved. No offense to anyone from Minnesota reading this column.
Also, keep in mind that seven million people watched last week’s Cardinals-Panthers exhibition game. Again, SEVEN MILLION PEOPLE watched a fake football game. However, that game aired on NBC. Tonight’s preseason game will air on NFL Network.
So, let me know what you intend to do tonight when it comes to your sports viewership.
3. Some NBA news from NBC.
Jason Benetti, who is the network’s lead MLB play-by-play voice, will call NBA games this season.
In addition, the network announced quadrupleheaders on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Presidents’ Day.
5. I’d go Milky Way over Snickers, but you absolutely have to love this.
6. There are few things in sports that are worse than when you like an athlete, root for an athlete and enjoy watching an athlete and then they do something that makes you turn on them and root against them. That’s the case with Jayden Daniels, who is all worked up over LSU giving his old number to someone else. Just ridiculous on so many levels.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Since I posted this on Wednesday...
... It’s only fitting I give you this video today:
Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on X and Instagram.
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Jimmy Traina is a staff writer and podcast host for Sports Illustrated. A 20-year veteran in the industry, he’s been covering the sports media landscape for seven years and writes a daily column, Traina Thoughts. Traina has hosted the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast since 2018, a show known for interviews with some of the most important and powerful people in sports media. He also was the creator and writer of SI’s Hot Clicks feature from 2007 to '13.