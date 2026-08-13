Which Is a Better TV Draw: NFL Preseason or MLB’s ‘Field of Dreams’ Game?

1. Before we get to our regularly scheduled programming, I just need to get this out of the way for those of you who missed it on Wednesday: I announced that I’m wrapping up my run at Sports Illustrated on Friday.

Some sports media news. pic.twitter.com/O28MtXm506 — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) August 12, 2026

I’ll go in-depth about all of this and reminisce a little tomorrow.

For today, you can listen to the final SI Media With Jimmy Traina. Half the episode is me talking about my decision to leave and my time at SI. The other half is me and Sal Licata answering reader emails.

2. It will be fascinating to see the viewership numbers for tonight’s sports action. You have six NFL preseason games. Five will only air locally, with the Packers-Steelers game on the NFL Network.

Meanwhile, Netflix will air the “Field of Dreams” MLB game that used to air on Fox.

Will more people watch Twins-Phillies on Netflix or Packers-Steelers on NFL Network?

Netflix’s Opening Night game between the Giants and Yankees drew 2.97 million viewers. That number will be down for the Field of Dreams game since it’s not Opening Night and the Twins are involved. No offense to anyone from Minnesota reading this column.

Also, keep in mind that seven million people watched last week’s Cardinals-Panthers exhibition game. Again, SEVEN MILLION PEOPLE watched a fake football game. However, that game aired on NBC. Tonight’s preseason game will air on NFL Network.

So, let me know what you intend to do tonight when it comes to your sports viewership.

What will you watch tonight? If you’re going to watch something else and not the two choices below, you don’t need to tell me.



Packers-Steelers on NFL Network or Twins-Phillies “Field of Dreams” game on Netflix? — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) August 13, 2026

3. Some NBA news from NBC.

Jason Benetti, who is the network’s lead MLB play-by-play voice, will call NBA games this season.

In addition, the network announced quadrupleheaders on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Presidents’ Day.

5. I’d go Milky Way over Snickers, but you absolutely have to love this.

11 years old

5 foot 7

240 pounds

Eats candy before every game



This kid is already a legend pic.twitter.com/h571kszlNz — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 12, 2026

6. There are few things in sports that are worse than when you like an athlete, root for an athlete and enjoy watching an athlete and then they do something that makes you turn on them and root against them. That’s the case with Jayden Daniels, who is all worked up over LSU giving his old number to someone else. Just ridiculous on so many levels.

An attorney representing Commanders QB Jayden Daniels informed LSU it can no longer use his name, image and likeness and said he felt "profoundly disrespected" after LSU allowed cornerback DJ Pickett to wear his former No. 5 jersey. https://t.co/GieZ0vWEaM — ESPN (@espn) August 13, 2026

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Since I posted this on Wednesday...

Since I have your attention today, I’d just like to say 1) I’ll always hate streaming sports; 2) Yankees need a new GM; 3) Jim Ross is a top 5 all-time play-by-play guy; 4) Every restaurant that sells fries should sell tater tots; 5) “The Dinner Party” = best Seinfeld episode. — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) August 12, 2026

... It’s only fitting I give you this video today:

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on X and Instagram.