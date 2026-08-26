What It'll Take for Steelers to Trade Joey Porter Jr.

The Joey Porter Jr. contract saga feels like it may be reaching its apex for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On August 24, Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy declaring that the two parties are, "at an impasse," while Jalen Ramsey stated that, "Joey needs to be compensated."

Furthermore, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Pittsburgh has yet to make an offer to Porter Jr. this offseason while Ian Rapoport noted that it's, "pretty clear," that Porter Jr. will become the highest-paid cornerback in the league once he signs his new deal.

With Week 1 likely standing as the true cut-off point for extension talks on the Steelers' side considering they've typically taken a hard stance against negotiating in-season, the clock is ticking for Porter Jr. and the organization to come to terms on a long-term deal before the campaign begins.

It's getting increasingly difficult to envision an agreement being reached over the next two-and-a-half weeks or so, which in turn has led the trade speculation surrounding the star corner to ramp up.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why is Pittsburgh Hesitant to Pay Porter Jr.?

For one reason or another, the Steelers aren't gung-ho on the idea of committing market-setting money to Porter Jr.

He has notoriously dealt with penalty issues in the past, though he was only called for nine in 2025 (per Pro Football Focus) compared to 17 in 2024. Maybe there are some questions about his fit in Patrick Graham's defense too, and it doesn't help that Porter Jr. hasn't practiced at all this summer while residing on the PUP list with a back injury amidst his contract situation.

The fact that he reportedly has his sights set on topping the cornerback market, which would mean besting the $33 million-per-year price tag that Devon Witherspoon of the Seattle Seahawks recently set, is potentially scaring Pittsburgh off as well.

If that gap can't be closed and Porter Jr.'s camp digs their heels in with that demand, one would assume the Steelers would at least become more receptive to outside interest in their No. 1 corner.

Jul 30, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) observes training camp drills at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Would it Take for the Steelers to Actually Trade Porter Jr.?

The disconnect between the two sides would nearly have to reach a point of no return in order to spur a trade, and Pittsburgh couldn't settle for just a second-round pick and a Day 3 pick or two.

Sauce Gardner fetched the New York Jets two first-round picks and Adonai Mitchell when they sent him to the Indianapolis Colts at last year's trade deadline while the Kansas City Chiefs swapped Trent McDuffie for four picks from the Los Angeles Rams back in March, including the No. 29 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Porter Jr. might not have as long of a track record as either of those players, and whatever team acquires him would likely do so understanding an extension has to be reached right off the bat.

Regardless, if a first-round pick and additional assets, likely in the form of late-round picks, aren't involved, the Steelers have no reason to trade Porter Jr.

Even if Pittsburgh does receive lucrative trade offers for Porter Jr., it may not ultimately opt to move him if there's confidence a deal could still get done. After all, the team is looking to contend in 2026.

The Steelers can also simply wait the situation out and place the franchise tag on him next offseason as somewhat of a last resort, giving them less incentive to part ways with Porter Jr. over the next few weeks.

For that reason, the nature of the talks between Pittsburgh and Porter Jr. would have to deteriorate to such a level where a breaking point is reached in order for a trade to become realistic, and even then it would still need a huge package in return for the 26-year-old to seal the deal.

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