It Took Less Than a Quarter for NFL Fans to Be Sick of AI Ads During Super Bowl LX
Super Bowl commercials are a beloved tradition of the NFL’s championship game each year, but football fans weren’t too pleased with an early theme in the ads on the broadcast throughout the first quarter.
It didn’t take too long for folks watching at home to notice the abundance of artificial intelligence ads that were played early on in the game. Throughout the first quarter, it felt as if every commercial break featured some kind of advertisement for AI.
The abundance of AI ads from companies like Open AI and Anthropic, which had two commercials for its AI chatbot Claude before the first quarter had even concluded, left NFL fans miffed. And they didn’t hesitate to take to social media to share their thoughts.
Last year, it felt as if there were an excessive amount of Super Bowl commercials advertising various cryptocurrencies. This time around, it seems as if AI has seemingly replaced that trend.
