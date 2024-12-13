Taylor Swift Jokes Brock Purdy 'Put Her Through a Lot' in Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII Win
Days after the conclusion of the Eras Tour, Taylor Swift paid a visit to the Kansas City's Children's Mercy Hospital. The visit, which came one day before her birthday, was to a hospital that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has previously visited.
During her visit to the hospital, Swift was asked if one of her songs, "Paper Rings," was about San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.
Swift was initially confused by the question, replying “Brock Purdy, I mean I don’t mind Brock Purdy." They soon realized that the girl was talking about an AI generated parody, causing the confusion.
Swift did joke after, “[Purdy] put me though a lot last February, so i was very stressed for a second.”
The girl in the video went on to tell Taylor, "I like Travis [Kelce] now."
Swift happily chimed in, "me too. That's an absolute yes on that one."
During her visit, Swift also got a laugh at a Chiefs towel that said "Go Taylor's Boyfriend" in reference to Kelce.
Purdy and the 49ers nearly defeated the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII, but Kansas City wound up winning 25-22 in overtime, and Swift celebrated with Kelce after the victory. Kelce led the Chiefs in receiving during the Super Bowl victory, catching nine passes for 93 yards as he earned his third ring, but first since becoming Swift's boyfriend.
If the narrow Super Bowl win weighed heavily on Swift, then she likely has had her fair share of nerves watching the Chiefs throughout the 2024 season. The Chiefs have won multiple heart-thumpers this season, including on Sunday when they defeated the Los Angeles Chargers on a field goal that doinked in through the uprights.