Taylor Swift’s Sweet Gesture for Local Kansas City Hospital Goes Viral
Pop superstar Taylor Swift has been spending a lot of time in Kansas City as of late, but the public rarely sees her outside of Arrowhead Stadium.
On Thursday, however, Swift pulled off a very NFL-like surprise and visited kids, families and staffers at Kansas City's Children's Mercy Hospital, where she received gifts, posed for photos, and even made some FaceTime calls. The singer's appearance comes one day ahead of her 35th birthday.
The pop star also reportedly gifted fans copies of her Eras Tour book, which she signed with personalized messages.
Hospital staffers were equally as fired up by her presence.
The visit comes just days after the singer wrapped her record-breaking Eras Tour in Vancouver, Canada, her final stop on a world-spanning, two-year show. But whether she travels again to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs take on the Browns in Cleveland this weekend, we'll have to wait and see.