Taylor Swift Paid Perfect Tribute to Travis Kelce, Tight Ends Before Surprise Concert
Just hours after Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce was teaching young tight ends how to shake and bake on the gridiron, his pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift was teaching them how to shake... shake, shake, shake.
Swift made a surprise appearance at Kelce's "Tight Ends & Friends" concert in Nashville during this year's Tight End University, an annual summer training camp founded by none other than Kelce and his friends.
Swift stepped onto the stage to the elated cheers of a totally packed house at the Brooklyn Bowl, and before she dove into her 2014 hit, "Shake It Off," she paid a sweet tribute to tight ends everywhere.
"We would like to dedicate this to our favorite players who are going to play. And these are the tight ends,” Swift said.
Check out that priceless moment at the start of the video below:
Kelce, who was seen standing off to the side on the stage, naturally loved it:
Tuesday night's concert at Tight Ends University marked a very special occasion not only as Swift and Kelce's red carpet debut this year, but as Swift's first live performance since she bought back her masters a month ago.
There's only a handful of months before the NFL's most famous power couple retakes the spotlight, and we, for one, can't wait.
Watch an HD-version of Swift's performance here: