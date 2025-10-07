Taylor Swift Revealed How Travis Kelce Proposed to Her
Taylor Swift has finally revealed all the details of Travis Kelce's proposal.
During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Swift discussed her engagement to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and talked about the series of events that led to Kelce popping the question.
Swift said that the proposal came soon after her appearance on New Heights, the podcast Kelce hosts with his brother, Jason. During her time as a guest on the show, she announced the title of her new album. But revealing The Life of a Showgirl wasn't the only big event from the day.
Fallon congratulated Swift on her engagement and marveled at her ring before diving into his questions. Apparently, Kelce had the ring for a while before proposing. Fallon then brought up the podcast and asked her if she got engaged right after her episode. It turns out the answer was yes.
"Yes. So basically, I think for Travis the podcast was just sort of a distraction, sort of ruse to keep me not looking out the windows of the house," Swift said.
For her appearance on the podcast, Kelce had blacked out all the windows with dark curtains, something he had never done for any previous episodes.
"Afterward, I kind of realized he's walking around sort of nervous about the podcast," Swift said. "He's like, 'My heart is racing, I know how much this means to you, I really want this to be what you hoped it would be,' because we'd been talking about doing the podcast and announcing the album... I've never seen this dude nervous, ever. He's professionally not a nervous person," She said.
Fallon laughed, "Of course he's not nervous about the podcast."
Swift said Kelce then asked her if she wanted to go on a walk in the backyard and have a glass of wine, to which she said, "I'm always gonna wanna do that." Once outside, she quickly realized why he was actually nervous. He proposed on the walk.
Swift posted the now-famous photo of the engagement on August 26.
Swift and Kelce have been together for more than two years, and they went public with their relationship when she began attending Chiefs games during the 2023 season. She quickly became a fixture at Arrowhead Stadium.
Earlier on Monday, Kelce's brother Jason asked him when the wedding was going to be, which he laughed off.
While that question is still without a public answer, we now know how the proposal went down.