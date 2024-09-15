SI

Taylor Swift Was So Excited to See Travis Kelce Almost Score a Touchdown

Taylor Swift celebrated a touchdown that Travis Kelce didn’t score.

Stephen Douglas

Taylor Swift celebrates an almost-score by Travis Kelce.
Taylor Swift celebrates an almost-score by Travis Kelce. /
In this story:

Travis Kelce was quiet for most of the Kansas City Chiefs's Week 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Unable to get anything going through the air, the Chiefs gave Kelce a carry on the goal line. That too came up short, but it set up a trick play where Mahomes threw a touchdown pass to offensive lineman Wanya Morris.

Of course, we'd be remiss if we didn't share the clip of Taylor Swift reacting to Kelce's goal line carry. Everyone in the stadium briefly thought he got in, which caused a lot of short-lived joy. Swift and her friends were among those who enjoyed a momentary celebration with Swift saying, "oh my god" at least three times before she everyone figured out he didn't score.

Note that the clip lasts a total of eight seconds. This combined with Jim Nantz mentioning her earlier in the broadcast brought her total screentime to less than 20-seconds through just about two and a half hours of the broadcast. Hopefully, no one will be triggered by this.

