Tee Higgins Wants to Stay With Bengals, But Knows It's 'Not in My Control'
Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins will become a free agent this offseason, but he's made it clear, along with his quarterback Joe Burrow, that he wants to remain in Cincinnati.
The offensive trio of Burrow, Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase hopes to stay together in 2025, but Higgins will need a new deal in order for that goal to come true.
Over the weekend, Higgins emphasized that he hopes everything works out with the Bengals, but he knows it's "not in my control."
"Yeah, of course, we all want to keep the core pieces what it is, even with Mike Gesicki. That's a core piece as well. So obviously, we want to build something here in Cincy," Higgins said, via FOX19’s Joe Danneman. "But you know, it's not in my hands right now. So I gotta do what I need to do, and if that's go to another team, that's what happens.
"Obviously I would love to be here in Cincinnati," Higgins continued. "I love it here. I love the city. I love the fans. I love the coaching staff—everything in the building. But it's not in my control."
Longtime Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said recently that he wants to keep Higgins, but negotiations would need to go well. Higgins was in a battle with the Bengals last offseason as he was looking for a bigger contract, but he ended up signing a franchise tender to play this season.
In 12 games played this past season, Higgins caught 73 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns.