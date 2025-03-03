Tee Higgins Posts One-Word Reaction After Being Franchise-Tagged by Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins didn't have much to say after he was franchise-tagged by the team on Monday ahead of NFL free agency.
Higgins, 26, was expected to receive the franchise tag despite hoping to reach a long-term contract extension with the Bengals this offseason. The veteran wideout hauled in 73 catches for 911 yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns in his fifth season in Cincinnati in 2024, and played his way to what should be a solid payday as the team's No. 2 option behind Ja'Marr Chase, though the team finished 9-8 and missed the playoffs.
Shortly after news of his franchise tag broke on Monday, Higgins shared a blunt one-word reaction on his social media.
"tag," Higgins simply wrote on X.
This marks the second straight year the Bengals have placed the franchise tag on Higgins.
Earlier this offseason, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow reiterated his desire for the organization to give contract extensions to Higgins as well as Chase, who is coming off the best season of his NFL career and has one year remaining on his current rookie deal.
Higgins, on the other hand, was set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason after the Bengals tagged him last year, resulting in a one-year, $21.8 million contract. His unenthused reaction to being franchise-tagged again would seem to suggest the veteran isn't happy with how things played out. The Bengals star hasn't shied away from posting cryptic tweets in the past and spoke about his playing future in February:
"Obviously, we want to build something here in Cincy, but it's not in my hands right now," Higgins told reporters. "I've got to do what I've got to do and if that's go to another team, you know, that's what happens."
For now, Higgins is set to make $26.2 million playing under the tag for the 2025 season.