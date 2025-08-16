Terry McLaurin to Come Off PUP List Amid Contract Squabble With Commanders
Amid an offseason of contract squabbles, hold-ins, and trade requests, Terry McLaurin will soon be hitting the practice field for the Commanders.
The team announced on Saturday morning that the wide receiver has been activated off the Physically Unable to Perform List. He had been placed on PUP with an ankle injury on July 27 after not reporting to the first four days of Washington's training camp.
While this indicates a step in the right direction for McLaurin's recovery, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting that there is still no indication of progress on a contract extension.
"But with the season looming," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "McLaurin will begin the process of getting his body ready."
McLaurin, 29, has tallied five straight 1,000+ yard seasons with the Commanders and hauled in a career-high 13 touchdowns last season from rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Once he returns to the practice field, he'll begin getting in sync with the Washington offense ahead of their Sept. 7 opener against the New York Giants.