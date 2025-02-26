SI

Texans GM Gives Stefon Diggs Free Agency Update As Receiver Rehabs From Torn ACL

The receiver is set to hit free agency after just one season in Houston.

Madison Williams

Houston Texans receiver Stefon Diggs walks to the sidelines.
Houston Texans receiver Stefon Diggs walks to the sidelines. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Stefon Diggs is set to become a free agent this offseason after just one season with the Houston Texans.

His first year with the AFC South team started off pretty good, until he tore his ACL in late October and had to miss the rest of the season. He finished his season with 47 catches for 496 yards and three touchdowns.

Where will Diggs end up? It's possible he will remain in Houston, according to Texans general manager Nick Caserio on Wednesday. The Texans haven't shut the door on bringing him back, but it also doesn't sound like the team's priority by any means.

"Stef is rehabbing, he's going to be a free agent here," Caserio said, via KPRC2's Aaron Wilson. "We're going to have discussions with all our free agents. Stef did a lot of good things for our team. We're certainly open to bringing him back, got to work through process."

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud made it clear last month that he would "love" to have Diggs return to the team, especially since they were just starting to "build a rapport."

We'll see where Diggs ends up this offseason, but don't count the Texans out on re-signing him at this point.

