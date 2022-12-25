In first game back from calf injury and in perhaps his final games with the Houston Texans, veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks scored the go-ahead touchdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Brandin Cooks convincingly sold the route, establishing position in the corner of the Tennessee Titans' end zone and elevating over former Houston Texans starting defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Ultimately, it came down to trust. Trust from Texans coach Lovie Smith in the veteran wide receiver despite an emotional trade request that didn't get done at the NFL deadline. And trust, and accuracy, from quarterback Davis Mills that Cooks was his most effective option at a pivotal stage of the game.

In his first game back from a calf injury. Cooks rejoined the starting offense and delivered in the clutch with a game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter. Mills heated up after a slow start and manufactured the drive that regained the lead and, ultimately, led to a 19-14 road victory at Nissan Stadium to halt a nine-game losing streak.

"It was one of those routes, just man-to-man in a clutch situation and coach trusted me to go out there and win that route," Cooks said. "Davis put out a great ball and we made that play."

Following the game, Cooks posted on social media: 'Still here,' with a smirking emoji. It was a playful reminder of his skills and that he's still trying to help the team in what is likely his final few games with the AFC South franchise.

The Texans are still expected to try to work out an offeason trade for Cooks, who was nearly dealt at the NFL deadline to the Dallas Cowboys with the trade scuttled due to the team seeking a second-round draft pick and a fourth-round draft pick in exchange for him and also unwilling to pick up the tab on the majority of his $18 million fully guaranteed salary in 2023, according to league sources.

Smith heavily praised Cooks at his press conference following the game.

"Brandin Cooks was outstanding today,” Smith said. “We needed this one. I thought Davis threw smoe good balls. We needed a drive at the end, and that just said an awful lot of the offense to go down there and get that touchdown like that. We've missed Brandin probably most of the year a little bit. He's been banged-up and he's a great player.

"So, that gives the team a boost when you have a player like that. I know he's been working hard to get back, rehabbing to get back to be able to help this football team win. And today was a good example of what he can do for our football team. Just glad to see him have success like that. Played outstanding ball."

Cooks caught four passes for 34 yards and one touchdown on a team-high nine targets. He has caught just 48 passes for 554 yards and two touchdowns last season to lead the Texans in receiving, but his production is down from his previous two 1,000-yard seasons since being acquired in a trade from the Los Angeles Rams.