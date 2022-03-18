Deshaun Watson Gets New $230 Million Contract In Trade from Texans to Browns

Deshaun Watson is traded to the Cleveland Browns after waiving his no-trade clause

HOUSTON -- Deshaun Watson has made his up his mind on where he will play next. And yes, it comes as shock.

The Houston Texans have traded Watson to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a multitude of draft picks. Watson is set to waive his no-trade clause and will receive a new five-year, $230 million contract, $80 million more than the original deal agreed to in Houston.

The Browns are trading three first-round picks, a third-round pick and a fifth-round pick. All $230 million of Watson's contract is fully guaranteed, putting him under contract through 2026.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Cleveland was no longer in the running. But the contract, at least in part, changed that.

Watson, 26, still is facing 22 civil counts of sexual misconduct and sexual assault. He did not play in 2021 but still remains one of the top QB talents in the NFL. In 2020, Watson led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards and an average of 8.9 yards per pass while tossing a franchise-record 33 touchdowns.

Watson, who signed a four-year, $156 million extension with Houston during the season in 2020, chose Cleveland over the New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons (his hometown team), and Carolina Panthers.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio wanted to act fast on the deal following a year-long conversation on the situation. The second-year executive from the get-go set the market price at "three first-round picks and a proven player" to begin any conversation.

"My philosophy from the beginning has always been to do the right thing by the Houston Texans organization, and we're going to continue to do that here moving forward," Caserio said at the combine.

Watson was set to take up $35 million against Houston's salary cap this coming season. His trade will save the Texans $24 million in 2022 cap space. Houston will take a hit in dead money at $51.2 million.

The Browns now are expected to trade quarterback Baker Mayfield to a new team in the coming days. Mayfield, 26, expressed his frustration with the organization and requested a trade when ownership flew to Houston to meet with Watson.

A source tells TexansDaily.com that both the Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks are interested in acquiring Mayfield.

It is widely expected that Browns will be interested in adding receiver Will Fuller. Fuller, Watson's former teammate with the Texans, might sign a team-friendly deal wherever Watson landed.

The Texans now will turn their attention to second-year quarterback Davis Mills - and what to do with all these draft picks.