Sources: Houston Texans Complete Interview With Sean Payton

Former New Orleans Saints coach has completed his interview with the Houston Texans

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have completed an interview with former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, according to league sources.

Payton, 59, is also set to conduct interviews with the Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals. Payton, who went 152-89 with the Saints and won a Super Bowl before retiring to become an NFL analyst for Fox, can’t officially interview until Jan. 17.

Because Payton is under contract with the Saints through the 2024 season, it would require a trade to acquire his services to compensate the NFC South franchise. That would require collaboration between Payton, the new NFL employer, the Saints and his longtime agent, Don Yee. It could require parting with a first-round draft pick to land him, and the Texans have the second overall pick and the 12th overall pick of the draft.

Payton said that he's open to working with the Texans in an interview on FS1 and indicated it would require a middle first-round or later first-round draft pick to acquire him. The Texans have the second overall and 12th overall picks of the draft.

When Bill Parcells left the New England Patriots to join the New York Jets, they were compensated with a first-round pick, second-round pick and second-round and third-round draft picks.

When Mike Holmgren left the Green Bay Packers to join the Seattle Seahawks, it cost them a second-round pick.

When Bill Belichick left the Jets to join the Patriots in an AFC East swap, the Jets got a first-round pick, fourth-round pick and seventh-round pick as New England got the eventual six-time Super Bowl-winning coach, a fifth-round pick and a seventh-round pick.

When Jon Gruden joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to leave the Raiders, Oakland got two first-round draft picks and two second-round draft picks in addition to $8 million to be paid over three years.

Herm Edwards cost the Jets a fourth-round draft pick sent to the Kansas City Chiefs. And the Arizona Cardinals got sixth-round and seventh-round picks for Bruce Arians when he ended his retirement to join Tampa Bay.

Payton won a Super Bowl in 2009 and has a 9-8 playoff record.

