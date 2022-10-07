Skip to main content

Texans Pep Hamilton Describes 'Power and Speed' of Rookie RB Dameon Pierce

After a career performance against the Chargers, Houston Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton reveals the attributes that have made Dameon Pierce an intriguing rookie prospect.

HOUSTON — Rookie running back Dameon Pierce had a breakout performance during the Houston Texans' 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium. 

He provided the Texans with a much-needed spark on the offensive side of the ball, where he rushed for a career-best 131 yards on 14 carries. 

The highlight of the game came at the 9:48 mark of the second quarter when Pierce ran for a 75-yard touchdown — the longest of his young career.

Offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton said he always knew Pierce possessed the breakaway speed to record a 75-yard run. But since the start of the 2022 season, Hamilton continues to notice new attributes that have made Pierce an intriguing rookie prospect.

"The combination of power and speed," Hamilton said. "A lot of times our backs, or backs in general, break out into the open field and low-and-behold, you have defensive backs that chase down and have a better angle of pursuit. 

"Now, it’s just a long gain and not a long touchdown. I think we saw really good acceleration. We’ve seen the power throughout our games up until this point. Dameon is an explosive playmaker." 

Pierce's performance in a loss against the Chargers was a redemption game after a subpar day at Soldier Field stadium.

He rushed for a then career-best 80 yards on 20 attempts and scored his first NFL touchdown amid the Texans' 23-20 loss to the Chicago Bears. But Pierce will remember the Week 3 contest for a more somber reason.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

He committed his second fumble of the game late in the fourth quarter. Offensive lineman Tytus Howard recovered the ball to prevent a turnover. But coach Lovie Smith pulled Pierce in favor of Rex Burkhead for the final 10 plays of the game. 

But despite his performance against the Chargers, the Texans substituted Pierce for Burkhead late in the fourth quarter for the fourth consecutive game.

According to Hamilton, a combination of experience and trust has prevented Pierce from playing in high-leverage situations early in his career. 

Entering the Texans' Week 5 match against the 2-2 Jacksonville Jaguars, Pierce is currently 10th in the NFL in rushing after recording 313 yards through the first four games of the season.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

USATSI_17412526
Houston Texans Latest News

Pep Hamilton Says Texans Have 'Good Rhythm As An Offense'

By David Harrison
USATSI_19164879
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans vs. Jaguars Week 5: How to Watch, Betting Odds

By Timm Hamm
davis mills
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans QB Davis Mills 'Happy' But 'Hungry' for Winless Houston

By Zach Dimmitt
Texans - Jags
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans vs. Jaguars GAMEDAY Preview: Perfect Opponent For Winless Underdogs?

By Bri Amaranthus
char tex pierce
Houston Texans Latest News

Does Texans RB Dameon Pierce Face Measuring Stick vs. Jaguars?

By Zach Dimmitt
Davis Mills
Houston Texans Latest News

Bottom Three QB? Texans QB Davis Mills Ranked Low in Latest QB Rankings

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19165738
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans 'Hope' Rookie DB Derek Stingley Jr. Can Play with Injury

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_17484825
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans Rookie LB Christian Harris Nearing Return?

By Coty M. Davis