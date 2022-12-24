Texans Beat Titans 19-14 For Second Win - NOTEBOOK

The Texans and Titans matchup at Nissan Stadium on Saturday after a one-hour delay due to power usage in the area.

The Houston Texans got their second of the season on Saturday with a 19-14 win over the division-rival Tennessee Titans in frigid temperatures at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Coach Lovie Smith still has some big questions about his team after the win, but the good news is draft positioning was maintained.

NO TANNEHILL, NO PROBLEM

The Titans were without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill due to an injured right ankle, which meant rookie Malik Willis got the nod against Houston on Sunday. The Texans' 19th-ranked pass defense was all over the Titans quarterback as Willis threw for just 99 yards, 0 touchdowns, and two interceptions. The Liberty product looked uncomfortable in the pocket all day long.

PARTY LINE

Tennessee was without two starting offensive linemen on Saturday in Ben Jones and Nate Davis. Regardless, the Texans' pass rush was potent, with four sacks of the rookie Willis.

SECOND-HALF COLLAPSE?

The Texans were 1-6-1 when entering halftime with a lead or tied. A 10-7 halftime lead in Nashville on Sunday but were able to maintain the game and secure their second win of the year.

FREEMAN'S OPPORTUNITY

In the wake of the injury to the team's leading rusher Dameon Pierce, running back Royce Freeman was promoted from the Texans' practice squad before the Kansas City game. Freeman showed up for 51 yards on 11 carries.

On Saturday, attempting to take full advantage of his opportunity, Freeman ran for 32 yards on 16 carries against a Titans' defense that ranked second in stopping the run entering the game.

COLD AS A FROSTED FROG

The Texans almost played in the coldest game in franchise history. The temperature on the field at kickoff was a frigid 15 degrees with a wind chill of just above zero, good enough for the third-coldest ever.

The two coldest games to date took place in Chicago and Green Bay. In a Dec. 7, 2008 game at Lambeau Field, the Texans faced the Packers with a kickoff temperature of three degrees and a wind chill of minus-3. A few years before, on Dec 20, 2004, Houston faced the Bears at Soldier Field with a temperature of 12 degrees at kickoff, but the wind chill made it feel minus-8.

TIME IS MONEY

Just hours before a scheduled noon CT kickoff between the two AFC South rivals, Nashville Mayor John Cooper publicly asked the Titans organization to delay the game because of the strain on the power grid from the frigid temperatures that have affected the area.

And the NFL complied, delaying the kickoff for one hour to 1 p.m. CT.

