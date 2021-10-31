'This Is Bulls--t'; Would Texans Trade Brandin Cooks?

Brandin Cooks is far from happy. But the Texans don’t wish to trade him.

HOUSTON -- Tell us how you really feel, Brandin Cooks.

The Houston Texans officially agreed to terms that would send running back Mark Ingram to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for … well, nothing, really.

Cooks is unhappy. Given that he's close friends with Ingram, it can be assumed that the trade is the source of his unhappiness.

"This is bullshit,'' Cooks wrote on Twitter in the wake of the trade. "Such a joke.''

Naturally, as the Tuesday NFL trade deadline approaches, the notion of a Cooks trade has popped up.

And, we’re told, the Texans do not want to go there..

The Ingram trade leaves many in and around the organization stunned, but perhaps none more than Cooks, another team player who is viewed inside the locker room as a leader. He is now venting his frustration, maybe in part at the Texans "plan" to rebuild while remaining competitive.

Cooks will generate calls to Houston. … and he’s been through the process. Another former Saints first-round draft selection, the 28-year-old Cooks has played for four teams since leaving Oregon State in 2014.

On each roster, he recorded at least one 1,000-yard season. Last year with the Texans, Cooks took over for the traded DeAndre Hopkins, leading the team with 81 catches for 1,150 yards and six touchdowns.

The Texans see Cooks as a building block for the future, and as a veteran to guide the young receivers. He also leads the team in receptions (45), receiving yards (502) and is tied for the lead in receiving touchdowns with one score.

Unlike Ingram, Cooks would come with a real asking price. Sources have suggested to us that the Texans might listen to the idea of a second-round pick - but again, plan on keeping him.