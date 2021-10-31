Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsPodcastsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    'This Is Bulls--t' - But Texans Don’t Want to Trade WR Brandin Cooks

    Brandin Cooks is far from happy. But the Texans don’t wish to trade him.
    Author:

    HOUSTON -- Tell us how you really feel, Brandin Cooks.  

    The Houston Texans officially agreed to terms that would send running back Mark Ingram to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for … well, nothing, really.

    Cooks is unhappy. Given that he's close friends with Ingram, it can be assumed that the trade is the source of his unhappiness.

    "This is bullshit,'' Cooks wrote on Twitter in the wake of the trade. "Such a joke.''

    Naturally, as the Tuesday NFL trade deadline approaches, the notion of a Cooks trade has popped up.

    And, we’re told, the Texans do not want to go there.. 

    Recommended Articles

    cooks point
    Play

    'This Is Bulls--t'; Would Texans Trade Brandin Cooks?

    Brandin Cooks is far from happy. But the Texans don’t wish to trade him.

    2 minutes ago
    13279047-1-850x560
    Play

    NFL Week 8 Preview: Can Texans Surprise Rams?

    The Houston Texans host the hotly favored LA Rams.

    15 hours ago
    Ross Blacklock, Jonathan Greenard
    Play

    'We Have A Chance' - Texans Optimistic Against Rams

    Houston Texans defensive lineman Ross Blacklock remains optimistic about their chances as they prepare to host the LA Rams.

    15 hours ago

    The Ingram trade leaves many in and around the organization stunned, but perhaps none more than Cooks, another team player who is viewed inside the locker room as a leader. He is now venting his frustration, maybe in part at the Texans "plan" to rebuild while remaining competitive. 

    Cooks will generate calls to Houston. … and he’s been through the process. Another former Saints first-round draft selection, the 28-year-old Cooks has played for four teams since leaving Oregon State in 2014. 

    On each roster, he recorded at least one 1,000-yard season. Last year with the Texans, Cooks took over for the traded DeAndre Hopkins, leading the team with 81 catches for 1,150 yards and six touchdowns. 

    The Texans see Cooks as a building block for the future, and as a veteran to guide the young receivers. He also leads the team in receptions (45), receiving yards (502) and is tied for the lead in receiving touchdowns with one score. 

    Unlike Ingram, Cooks would come with a real asking price. Sources have suggested to us that the Texans might listen to the idea of a second-round pick - but again, plan on keeping him.

    cooks point
    News

    'This Is Bulls--t'; Would Texans Trade Brandin Cooks?

    2 minutes ago
    13279047-1-850x560
    News

    NFL Week 8 Preview: Can Texans Surprise Rams?

    15 hours ago
    Ross Blacklock, Jonathan Greenard
    News

    'We Have A Chance' - Texans Optimistic Against Rams

    15 hours ago
    britt center texans
    News

    Sources: Texans Sign Punter, Move Starting Lineman to IR

    16 hours ago
    ramsey white clutch
    News

    Rams Update Injury Status Of 2 All-Pros For Texans Game

    Oct 30, 2021
    watson reliant
    News

    Texans' Trade of QB Deshaun: New Timetable?

    Oct 29, 2021
    Mark Ingram
    News

    Leaving On Good Terms? Ingram Details Trade Talks With Texans

    Oct 29, 2021
    2672157E-9EBC-4646-87D7-15A0B87BB57C
    News

    Texans D-Line: ‘Sacks Fifth Avenue'

    Oct 29, 2021