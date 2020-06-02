State of The Texans
J.J. Watt on George Floyd: "Silence is unacceptable"

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt for the second time has given his thoughts on the killing of an unarmed African-American man George Floyd in the Powderhorn community of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Born in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Floyd was raised in Houston, Texas, and attended Yates High School playing both football and basketball. Floyd returned to Houston after attending South Florida Community College to the hip hop group Screwed Up Click and rapped under the name "Big Floyd."

Watt last week, when he met with Houston media, gave his thoughts on the killing of George Floyd by a Minnesota Police officer. 

“I've seen the video and I think it's disgusting. I think that there's no explanation for it, to me it doesn't make any sense. I just don't see how a man in handcuffs on the ground, who is clearly detained and clearly in distress, I don't understand how that situation can't be remedied in a way that doesn't end in his death. I think that it needs to be addressed strongly, obviously, and I just don't see how that situation makes any sense whatsoever, and I think that anybody who saw the video, anybody who – I don't know how you can defend it. I mean, it's terrible. It's extremely difficult to watch and it's upsetting. So, I just – I don't understand it.” 

Since that statement from Watt, one officer from the incident has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the killing of Floyd. 

With recent protests across the nations, Watt once again gave his thoughts on the senseless killing of Floyd on Instagram. 

Silence is unacceptable. I spoke on the murder of George Floyd last week, but realize that my comments may not have made their way to Instagram/Facebook and I do not want the absence of those words to imply my silence on the subject. I personally believe that a social media post can only accomplish so much. Listening, learning, understanding, and asking how we can help, accomplishes much more. When I first saw the video of George Floyd’s murder, I was disgusted and upset. In no simple terms, George Floyd should be alive right now. There were many ways in which the situation could have been remedied, all of which would have prevented his death. I have never had to feel that fear for my life. I have never had to experience a situation where I felt threatened simply because of the color of my skin. I can’t sit here and pretend to know what that feels like. But I can understand and acknowledge that it’s wrong and that nobody should ever feel discriminated against because of the color of their skin. Racism is a problem and silence won’t solve it. I certainly don’t have the answers, nor do I pretend to. But I do intend to listen, learn, understand, and ask how I can help.

