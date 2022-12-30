How Fans Can Help Design New Texans 2024 Uniforms

The Houston Texans are exploring new uniforms for the 2024 season, and they are asking for help from the fans.

Have you ever wanted to have an influence over what your favorite NFL team wears every Sunday?

Well, if you're a Houston Texans fan, you may be in luck.

Per a release from the franchise, the Texans are looking into a new design in their jerseys in 2024, and they are now asking for help in the potential design from the fans via a survey.

The Texans are looking for help in the design of helmets and jerseys, as well as color.

Texans CEO Cal McNair first dropped the idea back in September during a Reddit AMA.

"We have already engaged the NFL to better understand the process to formally start a fan research study and the timeline and guidelines if the fan research steered towards change. No promises but we will challenge everything, and we won't be afraid to evolve," said McNair in September.

Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications Doug Vosik discussed the idea in further detail during a recent interview on Sports Radio 610 in Houston.

"With Cal's leadership we were already behind the scenes working with the NFL to find out what the process would look like," said Vosik. "The amazing reaction from the fanbase and the city to the Battle Red helmet is what sparked all this. It gave us the confidence to explore new grounds. We're finally at the phase where we can get those opinions through surveys and focus groups."

The Texans made a major uniform update in 2022, when they released the 'Battle Red' helmets.

The fans will now get to have their voices heard for more potential changes in 2024.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.