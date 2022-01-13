Texans Trade Rumor: QB Deshaun Watson & Coach Brian Flores to Giants

A master plan to fix the New York Giants in three simple moves - the biggest of which involving wantaway Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Fixing an NFL franchise can take years. Or, maybe the New York Giants could be fixed in just one offseason that's to a master plan keyed by embattled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Currently without a general manager and a head coach, the Giants are arguably in a more dire state than the Texans at this time. But, Michael Smith of the 'Brother From Another' podcast (who may have the relationships with the Watson camp to be more the spitballing here) believes that they can be fixed with three simple moves.

First, bring in currently unattached former Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff. He held his role with the Falcons from 2008 until 2020 and built the roster that ultimately fell victim to the mother of all comebacks from the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

Second, hire former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores. Flores' recent firing came as somewhat of a surprise given his admirable 24-25 record and back-to-back winning seasons. Regardless of whatever logic Dolphins owner Stephen Ross used to justify this move to himself and the organization, one team's loss will be another's gain. And Smith believes this team should be the Giants.

Importantly, Dimitroff and Flores have history, having previously worked together with the Patriots.

So, with the head coach and general manager now sorted, the next step is bringing in a true star quarterback to lead the way (Sorry Daniel Jones - you're not it).

"Deshaun Watson would waive his no-trade clause to go play for the New York Giants," Smith said.

Reason being: The Giants have two first-round picks within the top-10 this year.

They are one of the few teams with the draft capital to make a deal for Watson happen. Remember, Texans general manager Nick Caserio is, we've reported, putting Watson's value at three first-round draft picks plus.

We know Flores was a big draw for Watson when it came to a potential trade to Miami last year, so that connection is obvious. We also know that the city of New York in general appeals to Watson. The rest of it? If it means one more suitor for Watson, it helps the Texans.