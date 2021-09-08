Sources: Texans Trading CB to Saints

Roby is suspended for the season opener for a violation last season of the performance enhancing drug policy.

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans have agreed to trade veteran cornerback Bradley Roby to the New Orleans Saints, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.



Roby served five games out of a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy, ending his season last year.

Roby and former Texans wide receiver Will Fuller and former Texans cornerback A.J. Bouye all tested positive for a banned substance given to them by a Houston area medical professional, according to league sources. Roby said at the time in a statement that he didn't know the supplement he took contained the banned substance.

Signed to a three-year, $36 million contract before last season, Roby lost $1.511 million in pay for the remainder of the season as the discipline from the league cost him five game checks and a weekly $31,250 per-game active roster bonus. Suspended for the first game of this season against the Jacksonville Jaguars against his former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, Roby loses $590,074 in total pay this season from his $8.941 million base salary.

Roby was the Texans' top corner and is regularly assigned to cover opponents' most dangerous wide receivers.

Roby intercepted one pass last season and was usually assigned to opponents’ top receivers. He defended seven passes.

Two seasons ago, Roby was limited to 10 starts last season because of a Grade 1 strained hamstring that sidelined him for six games. Roby still finished with 38 tackles and two interceptions, one sack and one forced fumble. He picked off former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in a December victory.

