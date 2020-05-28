State of The Texans
Texans Brandin Cooks wants the details to matter to his teammates

Patrick D. Starr

What does it take to appear in the Super Bowl? 

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks has been on the grandest stage of them all only to come up short in back to back seasons with the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams. 

Losing both appearances in the Super Bowl continues to push Cooks as a player. Wanting to get back to that big stage, Cooks understands being part of teams that have made Super Bowl runs, Cooks has seen what it takes on a day to day basis to get to that level. 

Cooks sat down with NFL Network's James Palmer to discuss the difference in those Super Bowl teams had compared to past teams he has played. 

Noticing the 2017 Patriots and 2018 Rams teams' attention to detail, Cooks feels that is what sets them up for success. Seeing plenty of talent on the Texans team, Cooks knows the step the team has to take to get to the next level. 

"I think the biggest thing that you can talk to guys about because we have all the talent in the world, but I think the little details (are) what I've noticed." Cooks explained to Palmer.

Cooks continued, "On our Superbowl runs, it's just how detail-oriented we were. Just the little things you know? We talked about in our team meetings, everything matters. Every little thing matters, and I think that's so important."

"I know it can be cliche," Cooks said of paying attention to detail. "but at the end of the day that's what separates the great teams from the good teams or the average teams, and when you focus in and you hone in all those little details of being a smart football team." 

Part of a new-look offense, Cooks, continues to come out virtual meetings impressed with quarterback Deshaun Watson's film from last season. Learning the new offense, Cooks understands he has to set the tone to learn the offense and set the example for the group.  

"That alone is going to carry you into a different category," Cooks said of concentrating on details, "A different level than most other teams. So if we can focus on that, I think they'll help us out a lot for sure."

