Texans Deshaun Watson ready to take his mental game to the next level with his new-look offense

Deshaun Watson is ready to take his game mentally to the next level, and he sees the opportunity with the newest additions to the offense in 2020.

There have been questions on the direction on the Houston Texans off-season, but there has been one player quiet about the entire process, quarterback Watson.

Watson held a media event with his Deshaun Watson Foundation announcing him teaming up with Ashley Home Store to encourage kids to read this summer in "4 Book for #4" with a chance to win a meet and greet with Watson and $5,000 room makeover.

During the media event with KHOU's Daniel Gotera, Watson discussed the new additions to the offense and is looking forward to learning from his new-look skill group with David Johnson, Randall Cobb, and Brandin Cooks.

When asked about the job that head coach Bill O'Brien has done adding new players to the offense and how offensive coordinator Tim Kelly has been reworking the offense, Watson likes what he has seen.

"They are doing a heck of a job adding a lot of veteran guys that have played a lot of football at the highest level," Watson explained. "And for them to come in and be professionals and to help the younger guys but also help myself."

Watson sees the benefit of wide receiver Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb's experience, especially who they have caught passes from in their previous stops as players.

"Those guys played with -- like Cooks played with Jared Goff who played in the Super Bowl," Watson added. "Tom Brady, Drew Brees, same with Cobb playing with Aaron Rodgers and Dak. I can learn so much from those guys, and they have seen so much. Mentally, take my game to another level."

With the Texans working through Zoom and Discord meetings during their virtual off-season, Watson is ready to get back to work with the offense and the entire team.

But Watson wants to be safe amid the COVID-19 situation still taking place.

"Very anxious, very excited," Watson said of getting back to work with his teammates.

Watson continued, "Definitely want everyone to be safe and be fully confident, ready to go before they go in. Whenever that time comes, I'm definitely excited to get to work especially with the newer guys, but all the guys that came back and for us to try to make a run. It's something that we want to do."

Daniel Gotera of KHOU helped contribute to this article.

