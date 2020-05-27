Texans J.J. Watt has no trouble finding motivation

Motivation is not an issue for J.J. Watt.

Winning remains Watt's number one goal and getting the Houston Texans to the Super Bowl and winning for the city that has embraced him continue to push him entering his 10th season in the NFL.

"I mean that's that's the goal," Watt said of getting the ultimate prize. "That's why we're here you know you play the game to win a Super Bowl. That's the goal. That's the driving force. I mean it's, among many things obviously, but that's always number one. Help your team how's your city get to that game and to win it."

In 2019, Watt appeared in 8 games posting 24 total tackles, 21 quarterback hits, and 4.0 sacks and was just a season removed from 16.0 sacks and 25 quarterback hit season in 2018.

Watt is bouncing back from a torn pectoral he suffered in week eight of last season on a tackle that kept him out half of the regular season. Returning for the final two games of the season, Watt feels healthy and ready to roll.

"I feel good," Watt said of his health.

Proving he is healthy and can still play at a high level is what motivates Watt to produce on the field. Finding ways to push himself remains what Watt does as a player and makes him great on the football field.

"I mean, motivation is not hard to come by," Watt added. "Whether it's just personal intrinsic motivation every single day training. Trying to get better, trying to compete against yourself."

Working out in Wisconsin to start the off-season, Watt returned to Houston to prepare for training camp and take part in the Texans virtual off-season via Zoom and Discord conference calls during the week.

Despite the change in off-season preparation, Watt stays motivated for the bigger things in front of him when it comes time to help the Texans win football games.

"Whether it's competing on the field against other players and other teams," Watt explained. "Whether it's finding motivation whatever way you need to, I mean, there will never be a shortage of motivation for me."

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here