State of The Texans
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Texans J.J. Watt has no trouble finding motivation

Patrick D. Starr

Motivation is not an issue for J.J. Watt. 

Winning remains Watt's number one goal and getting the Houston Texans to the Super Bowl and winning for the city that has embraced him continue to push him entering his 10th season in the NFL. 

"I mean that's that's the goal," Watt said of getting the ultimate prize. "That's why we're here you know you play the game to win a Super Bowl. That's the goal. That's the driving force. I mean it's, among many things obviously, but that's always number one. Help your team how's your city get to that game and to win it." 

In 2019, Watt appeared in 8 games posting 24 total tackles, 21 quarterback hits, and 4.0 sacks and was just a season removed from 16.0 sacks and 25 quarterback hit season in 2018. 

Watt is bouncing back from a torn pectoral he suffered in week eight of last season on a tackle that kept him out half of the regular season. Returning for the final two games of the season, Watt feels healthy and ready to roll. 

"I feel good," Watt said of his health.

Proving he is healthy and can still play at a high level is what motivates Watt to produce on the field. Finding ways to push himself remains what Watt does as a player and makes him great on the football field. 

"I mean, motivation is not hard to come by," Watt added. "Whether it's just personal intrinsic motivation every single day training. Trying to get better, trying to compete against yourself." 

Working out in Wisconsin to start the off-season, Watt returned to Houston to prepare for training camp and take part in the Texans virtual off-season via Zoom and Discord conference calls during the week. 

Despite the change in off-season preparation, Watt stays motivated for the bigger things in front of him when it comes time to help the Texans win football games. 

"Whether it's competing on the field against other players and other teams," Watt explained. "Whether it's finding motivation whatever way you need to, I mean, there will never be a shortage of motivation for me."

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans J.J. Watt: Asking for a contract extension is the "wrong move"

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt says asking for a contract extension is not in his best interest at the moment.

Patrick D. Starr

J.J. Watt wants to finish his career with the Texans

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt wants to end his career with the team that drafted him in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

Report: NFL Minicamps possibly opening in mid-to-late June

According to Yahoo Sports Charles Robinson, the NFL is slowly preparing to return coaches to facilities with a possible return to the field for players.

Patrick D. Starr

Jordan Akins sees threats everywhere in the Texans offense

Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins sees threats everywhere on offense and sees a talented tight end group heading into 2020.

Pavithr Goli

Texans Michael Thomas calls returning to his hometown a "dream come true"

Houston Texans safety Michael Thomas calls returning to his hometown of Houston to play football a dream come true.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Mailbag: Does Scottie Phillips have a chance to crack the Texans running back depth chart?

State of the Texans answers questions on the Houston Texans. Does rookie running back Scottie Phillips have a chance to make the roster in 2020, will Bill O'Brien make more trades plus much more in this week's mailbag.

Patrick D. Starr

Bill O'Brien not calling the plays is a plus for the Texans in 2020

What were the best moves from the AFC South during the off-season for the Houston Texans it was head coach Bill O'Brien returning to be just a head coach on gamedays.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Patrick Starr

Deshaun Watson continues to impress Brandin Cooks during the virtual off-season

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks continues to be impressed with Deshaun Watson each day he works with him during the virtual off-season.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Mr.Fuji

Ex-Texans running back Carlos Hyde signs with Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have signed former Houston Texans running back Carlos Hyde to a one-year deal.

Patrick D. Starr

Deshaun Watson's aim for consistency is key for the Texans in 2020

The Houston Texans see Deshaun Watson working to bring together the offense this off-season and him working to be a more consistent player in 2020.

Patrick D. Starr