Texans Michael Thomas calls returning to his hometown a "dream come true"

Just before the 2020 NFL Draft, Bill O'Brien continued to look towards building the roster for the upcoming season. During his pre-draft press conference, he discussed the influence of coaches on his staff and how they help him shape the team.

During his pre-draft press conference, O'Brien dropped a nugget about a free agent player that the Texans were possibly interested in.

"I got a text yesterday from one of our special teams' coaches talking to me about a guy," O'Brien explained. "I don't want to mention his name, but a free agent that's out there that they've had experience coaching in the past and that they think could really fit our team."

A week later, the Texans signed free agent safety Michael Thomas who played for current special teams coordinator Brad Seely when both were with the San Francisco 49ers. Thomas spent two seasons with the 49ers on their practice squad, making an impression on Seely.

Thomas is entering his eighth season in the NFL after spending five seasons with the Miami Dolphins and the last two with the New York Giants. Thomas arrived in the NFL as a rookie free agent in 2012 after playing his college football at Stanford.

Thomas conducted an interview with Ari Alexander, Sports Reporter from KPRC Channel 2 in Houston, on his arrival to the Texans and returning to his hometown of Houston.

"I didn't realize how much of a dream come true it was until I signed," Thomas explained. "I saw the reaction in my family and friends. It's definitely a goal I had, and I'm glad to come here and help this team win."

Appearing in 88 career games, Thomas had 297 total tackles with 11.0 tackle for loss, 4.0 sacks along with three career interceptions. In 2018, Thomas was selected to the Pro Bowl as a special teams selection.

Thomas not only figures into the special teams' equation for the Texans but is currently in the mix to help the safety group bring a veteran presence.

Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver called Thomas a "proven veteran" and a "phenomenal human being" that knows how to win.

Thomas is back with Seely, the special teams' coordinator for the 49ers (2011-2014), and that was a big draw for the veteran safety to join the Texans.

"I had a prior relationship with their special team coaches," Thomas said of Seely, and they liked the fact that I'm one of the top special team guys in the league. They were looking for vets this year, and I want to help this team not only win the division but make a playoff run."

