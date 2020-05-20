State of The Texans
Texans offense is being built to be explosive around Deshaun Watson

Patrick D. Starr

"Deshaun (Watson) is excited to get to work with these guys and see what they can do once they can all get together," Houston Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly said of the new-look offense. 

The Texans are moving forward in the "Deshaun Watson Era" of their franchise history, looking to build around their most prominent signal-caller. With additions of veterans Brandin Cooks, Randall Cobb, and David Johnson, the group is here to help Watson take the next step as a quarterback. 

But each veteran presence is here to accentuate what Watson does best on the football field. Watson has proven his worth with his play on the football field. Add in the Texans continue to string together wins with him at the helm of the offense, the arrow continues to trend up for Watson.

Kelly discussed the personnel being added to help Watson in 2020. 

"I think when you look at the people that we have in our offensive unit room right now," Kelly explained. "You've got a lot of explosive players there for us. Guys that have unique skill sets, guys that are experienced and guys that have produced at a high level in this league."

In 38 games over his first three NFL seasons, Watson threw for 9,716 yards, 71 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions. He has also rushed for 14 touchdowns. Watson tore his ACL his rookie season ending his promising start to his career early. 

Now with the veteran additions to returning weapons of Duke Johnson, Kenny Stills, and Will Fuller, V, the offense is slowly taking shape. 

The virtual off-season has left the Texans coaching staff to teach through Zoom and Discord, but it is helping the offense become more in tune with what the offense is trying to do with film and meetings.  

Kelly likes what he sees from the offense as they are learning for the 2020 season.

"It's an exciting thing to be able to sit back and watch those guys come together throughout this virtual offseason," Kelly continued. "Learn the offense and come together as one unit."

