Texans Ross Blacklock has a chance to be on the field plenty his rookie season

Will rookie defensive tackle Ross Blacklock be on the field for the Houston Texans in 2020? If defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver gets what he wants from Blacklock, it will happen.

"He can absolutely be a contributor for us in year one," Weaver explained. "How much? That'll be determined by him, but I have the utmost faith in his ability and his work ethic to come in here and help us an awful lot."

Weaver sat down with Houston Texans.com's Marc Vandermeer, who was taking questions from the fans. Vandermeer posed the question on Weaver in regards to how much Blacklock would contribute to the Texans as a rookie.

Blacklock was the Texans second-round selection (40th overall) out of TCU in the 2020 NFL Draft. The rookie defender impressed the Texans ruing the draft process and with his film, and Weaver sees Blacklock capable of helping the defense this coming season.

"Ross brings a lot to the table," Weaver said of Blacklock. "When you saw him on film, he has the ability to stop the run, to rush the passer. He's a very strong-minded kid, and I think as long as he continues to put the work in."

Blacklock, in his final season for the Horned Frogs, recorded 40 total tackles last year with 9.0 tackles for loss along with 3.5 sacks. He locked up First-Team All-Big 12 honors for his work in 2019.

Weaver, just like Blacklock, was a second-round selection by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2002 NFL Draft and ended up starting all 16 games. Weaver sees a similar situation for Blacklock entering his rookie season, but it all falls on the rookie from TCU to take the opportunity and run with it.

"I was in Ross's situation, 19 years ago," Weaver continued. "I was a second-round pick that came to the Baltimore Ravens and started early on."

Weaver was impressed with Blacklock's instincts as a player at TCU and it could be tough for the Texans to keep a promising talent off the field to help the defensive unit.

"I'm not saying we're penciling him as a starter," Weaver continued. "I'm saying right here I'm telling him through this medium right now, that he can get it done if he puts the work."

