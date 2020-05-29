State of The Texans
Zach Fulton and Texans rework his contract to free up cap space

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans offensive line with stay intact for the 2020 season with starting right guard Zach Fulton reworking his deal to stay with the team. 

According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Texans and Fulton reworked a new deal to get money into the veteran's right guard's pocket and give the team cap relief. 

According to Yates, the two sides agreed upon the following.

The Texans and starting right guard Zach Fulton have agreed to a reworked contract, per source. Fulton was due $14 million over the next two years with no guarantees but is now due $5 million (guaranteed) this season and $3M (non-guaranteed) in 2021. 

According to a source, Fulton will have the chance to earn up to $6 million in guaranteed money in 2020 and the Texans will save $2.75 towards the cap in 2020 with the adjustment in Fulton's contract.

Fulton signed a four year deal with the Texans in 2018 worth $28 million with $13 million fully guaranteed. Fulton was entering the 2020 and 2021 seasons with a base salary of $7 million with no guaranteed money in either season. 

The move drops Fulton's cap numbers by $2 million in 2020 and $4 million in 2021 compared to his original deal by getting him $5 million guaranteed this season. 

Fulton enters his third season with the Texans after spending his first four in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs (2014-2017).

Fulton was a 6th round selection but the Chiefs out of Tennessee in the 2014 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 91 career games with 74 starts. For the Texans, he has appeared in 28 games with 28 starts at right guard. 

