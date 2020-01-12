Titans at Ravens: Live Updates and Analysis

A postseason meeting between the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens is nothing new.

Saturday’s divisional playoff at M & T Bank Stadium marks the fourth time during the Titans era (1999-present) that the former division rivals have met in a win-or-go-home contest in January.

That is the most for Tennessee against any single opponent. Baltimore won two of the first three, including both in the divisional round (2000, 2008).

But this one is something different. Baltimore is the AFC’s No. 1 seed for the first time in franchise history. Tennessee is a fresh off a wild card victory at New England, a place where so many other seasons for other teams have ended.

Let’s get to it.

INACTIVES

Tennessee: ILB Jayon Brown, WR Rashard Davis, WR Cody Hollister, WR Adam Humphries, DL Joey Ivie, DL Isaiah Mack and OL Kevin Pamphile.

Baltimore: QB Trace McSorley, WR Jaleel Scott, G Jordan Richards, CB Anthony Averett, CB Iman Marshall, G Ben Powers and T Andre Smith.

On the inactives: The only real drama was whether Baltimore running back Mark Ingram would be one of them. Ingram missed practice time during the week with a calf injury but the 1,000-yard rusher (he ran for 1,018 during the regular season) will play. … The most notable news with the Titans is that Kalif Raymond, who missed the last two games with a concussion, is active while Rashard Davis is not. Expect to see Raymond back in the return game.

FIRST QUARTER

Baltimore wins the toss and defers its option to the second half. Tennessee will start with the ball.

Most analysts think the way to beat the Ravens is to get a big lead and force them to play catch-up. Ryan Tannehill and Co. will have the opportunity to get started in that direction. They scored a touchdown on their opening possession last week at New England.