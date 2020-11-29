Titans-Colts Inactives

The Tennessee Titans have gotten used to playing without Adam Humphries at this point.

That does not mean that they have learned to live without him.

Humphries, who was ruled out on Friday, will miss his fourth straight game Sunday, when the Titans face the Indianapolis Colts in a battle for first place in the AFC South. He is one of Tennessee’s five inactive players.

The veteran slot receiver has not yet recovered from a concussion sustained Nov. 1 at Cincinnati. Without him, the Titans’ offense has gotten five receptions for 36 yards by wide receivers other than Corey Davis and A.J. Brown, all from Cameron Batson. One other wide receiver, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, caught a 7-yard pass on a fake punt.

In the four full games he played before the injury, Humphries had five or more receptions three times and better than 40 receiving yards in all four.

Batson was signed to the active roster off the practice squad on Nov. 7 and has seen consistent playing time ever since.

Yet the Titans, no doubt, look forward to the day that Humphries is back in the lineup. This is not that day.

The complete list of inactive players for the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts in Week 12:

Tennessee: WR Adam Humphries, CB Adoreé Jackson, DL Larrell Murchison, LS Matt Orzech and TE MyCole Pruitt.

Indianapolis: DE Ben Banogu, QB Jacob Eason, C Ryan Kelly, LB Bobby Okereke, WR Dezmon Patton, CB Isaiah Rodgers and TE Noah Togiai.