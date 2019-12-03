Titans Add Veteran Cornerback

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans could not pass up an opportunity to beef up their pass defense.

The Titans claimed cornerback Tramaine Brock, a 10-year veteran, off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals. The 31-year-old has appeared in 113 career games (52 starts) for four different franchises. He has 11 career interceptions, the most recent in 2016.

Tennessee will be his fifth team in four seasons.

Brock spent his first seven years in the NFL (2010-16) with San Francisco and then lasted one each with Minnesota (2017) and Denver (2018). This season, he played in 10 games (seven starts) for the Cardinals, currently last in the league in pass defense, and made 37 tackles with three passes defensed. He went to Arizona this season on a one-year contract and missed three contests in November with an injury.

"He gave us some good games and was injured and we're gonna play some younger players,” Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury said of the decision to waive Brock. “We're always looking to turn over the roster and improve, and so that's kind of how it came about.”

To make room on their roster, the Titans waived center Hroniss Grasu.

Brock’s addition addresses a growing need created by injuries to multiple cornerbacks. Malcolm Butler is on injured reserve with a wrist injury. LeShaun Sims was unable to play Sunday at Indianapolis due to an ankle injury, and Adoreé Jackson left the game against the Colts with a knee injury sustained prior to halftime. Coach Mike Vrabel declined to discuss the status of Sims or Jackson in his Monday press briefing.

Logan Ryan was the only one of Tennessee’s top four cornerbacks playing in the second half against Indianapolis. As a result, veteran backup Tye Smith and undrafted rookie Kareem Orr each saw significant playing time in the 31-17 victory.

Tennessee (7-5) is No. 27 in the league in pass defense with an average 260.1 yards per game allowed. All three remaining opponents Houston (twice), Oakland and New Orleans are among the league’s top 15 passing offenses.