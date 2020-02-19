Receiver/Return Man Agrees to One-Year Deal

NASHVILLE – Cameron Batson’s 2019 season pretty much ended before it started.

Of the nine Tennessee Titans who ended up on injured reserve, he was there the longest. The wide receiver/return man was placed on IR on July 31, less than a week into training camp. He was hurt during a workout and was ruled out for the season later that day.

Wednesday, he and the Titans agreed to a do-over. Batson signed a one-year contract with Tennessee. He was scheduled to become a restricted free agent next month.

Batson was one of the feel-good stories of 2018. An undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech, he made the 53-man roster out of training camp and spent the entire season with the Titans. He appeared in 11 games and spent the rest of the time on the practice squad. He had eight receptions for 82 yards and returned one punt for four yards. He had a 26-yard reception against New England.

At 5-foot-8, 180 pounds, he impressed coaches and teammates with his combination of speed and toughness. He was Tennessee’s leader in kickoff and punt returns during the 2018 preseason, when he also caught seven passes for 74 yards.

Kalif Raymond (5-8, 182 pounds) effectively filled Batson’s role in 2019. He finished with nine receptions for 170 yards with one touchdown and averaged 11.3 yards on four punt returns and 22.4 yards on 18 kickoff returns in eight games (he spent the rest of the time on the practice squad).

Raymond already is under contract for 2020, which sets up what figures to be an interesting training camp battle with Batson for a single roster spot.