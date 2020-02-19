AllTitans
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Receiver/Return Man Agrees to One-Year Deal

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Cameron Batson’s 2019 season pretty much ended before it started.

Of the nine Tennessee Titans who ended up on injured reserve, he was there the longest. The wide receiver/return man was placed on IR on July 31, less than a week into training camp. He was hurt during a workout and was ruled out for the season later that day.

Wednesday, he and the Titans agreed to a do-over. Batson signed a one-year contract with Tennessee. He was scheduled to become a restricted free agent next month.

Batson was one of the feel-good stories of 2018. An undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech, he made the 53-man roster out of training camp and spent the entire season with the Titans. He appeared in 11 games and spent the rest of the time on the practice squad. He had eight receptions for 82 yards and returned one punt for four yards. He had a 26-yard reception against New England.

At 5-foot-8, 180 pounds, he impressed coaches and teammates with his combination of speed and toughness. He was Tennessee’s leader in kickoff and punt returns during the 2018 preseason, when he also caught seven passes for 74 yards.

Kalif Raymond (5-8, 182 pounds) effectively filled Batson’s role in 2019. He finished with nine receptions for 170 yards with one touchdown and averaged 11.3 yards on four punt returns and 22.4 yards on 18 kickoff returns in eight games (he spent the rest of the time on the practice squad).

Raymond already is under contract for 2020, which sets up what figures to be an interesting training camp battle with Batson for a single roster spot.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Firkser Agrees to New Contract

Tight end had a team-high two touchdown catches during the NFL Playoffs

David Boclair

A Year Later, Simmons' Knee Injury Already a Distant Memory

Tennessee Titans' top pick in 2019 NFL Draft looks forward to playing with benefit of offseason preparation, without restrictions of a knee brace

David Boclair

Another Pees Leaves Coaching Staff

Quality control assistant Matt Pees becomes a high school head coach following his father's retirement

David Boclair

Three of the four AFC South teams look like potential landing spots for free agent quarterback Philip Rivers.

David Boclair

Tannehill Preps for Free Agency by Changing Agents

CAA Sports, which also represents Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, welcomes the quarterback

David Boclair

Others Have Made Step Titans Hope to Take

Four NFL teams in the last decade won a Super Bowl a year after losing in conference championship

David Boclair

Titans Hire Jim Haslett, Won't Have a Defensive Coordinator

Veteran who once directed a defense that included Mike Vrabel is added as inside linebackers coach

David Boclair

Derrick Henry Doubles Up on Rushing Titles

Tennessee Titans back is the first since 2005 to lead the NFL in the regular season and playoffs

David Boclair

by

Johnny Football

Brown Denied Offensive Rookie of the Year Honor

Wide receiver finished third among national panel of 50 Associated Press voters

David Boclair

by

Johnny Football

Tannehill Named NFL Comeback Player of the Year

Veteran started 2019 as a backup, finished better than ever

David Boclair

by

Footballfan55