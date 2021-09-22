September 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Two Defensive Lineman Added

Two Defensive Lineman Added

NaQuan Jones was promoted from the practice squad and free agent Andrew Brown was signed ahead of Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

NaQuan Jones was promoted from the practice squad and free agent Andrew Brown was signed ahead of Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Tennessee Titans shuffeld one position group – the defensive line – Wednesday.

NaQuan Jones was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster, and free agent Andrew Brown took Jones' place on the practice squad. Those moves came a day after two veterans were released from the active roster, one of who was defensive lineman Anthony Rush. The active roster is currently at 52 players, one short of the maximum.

Jones (6-foot-3, 313 pounds) becomes the second undrafted rookie to make the active roster this season. The other is running back Mekhi Sargent.

Primarily was a role player in four seasons at Michigan State, Jones built a reputation as a capable run-stopper. In the preseason, he was credited with three tackles (all on run plays) in addition to one quarterback hit.

Two weeks into the regular season, Tennessee is fifth in the NFL in run defense with an average of 67 yards per game allowed and 10th in yards per carry allowed at 3.65.

Brown (6-foot-3, 290 pounds) was a fifth-round pick by Cincinnati in 2018 and played in 21 games over his first three seasons, 18 with the Bengals (2018-20) and three with the Houston Texans (2020). He has been credited with 17 tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and three quarterback hits.

He spent the offseason and preseason with the Indianapolis Colts, the Titans’ opponent Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Indianapolis released him prior to the start of the regular season after he had five tackles and one and a half sacks in the preseason.

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Naquan Jones (69) cools off during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Thursday, July 29, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
GM Report

Two Defensive Lineman Added

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) gets his knee looked at before their game against the Seahawks at Lumen Field Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Seattle, Wash.
News

Wednesday Injury Report: O-Line Uncertainty

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) warms up before facing the Seahawks at Lumen Field Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Seattle, Wash.
News

Henry Adds to Player of the Week Awards Haul

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel stands on the sideline during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
News

Vrabel Endorses NFL's Crackdown on Taunting

Trainers talk to Tennessee Titans offensive guard Rodger Saffold III (76) after he was injured while facing the Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Seattle, Wash.
GM Report

Titans Open Up Two Roster Spots

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Poona Ford (97) tackles Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) during the first quarter at Lumen Field.
News

Patience With Henry, Run Game Paid Off

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel watches a replay during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
News

Vrabel's Ability to Last, Win Uncommon Among Franchise's Head Coaches

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) rushes against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field.
News

As Usual, Henry Shows He's Atypical

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) celebrates following a 33-30 overtime victory against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
Game Day

One Win That Means More Than Most