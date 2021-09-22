Two Defensive Lineman Added

NaQuan Jones was promoted from the practice squad and free agent Andrew Brown was signed ahead of Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Tennessee Titans shuffeld one position group – the defensive line – Wednesday.

NaQuan Jones was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster, and free agent Andrew Brown took Jones' place on the practice squad. Those moves came a day after two veterans were released from the active roster, one of who was defensive lineman Anthony Rush. The active roster is currently at 52 players, one short of the maximum.

Jones (6-foot-3, 313 pounds) becomes the second undrafted rookie to make the active roster this season. The other is running back Mekhi Sargent.

Primarily was a role player in four seasons at Michigan State, Jones built a reputation as a capable run-stopper. In the preseason, he was credited with three tackles (all on run plays) in addition to one quarterback hit.

Two weeks into the regular season, Tennessee is fifth in the NFL in run defense with an average of 67 yards per game allowed and 10th in yards per carry allowed at 3.65.

Brown (6-foot-3, 290 pounds) was a fifth-round pick by Cincinnati in 2018 and played in 21 games over his first three seasons, 18 with the Bengals (2018-20) and three with the Houston Texans (2020). He has been credited with 17 tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and three quarterback hits.

He spent the offseason and preseason with the Indianapolis Colts, the Titans’ opponent Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Indianapolis released him prior to the start of the regular season after he had five tackles and one and a half sacks in the preseason.