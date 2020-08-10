AllTitans
Another Player Put on COVID 19 List

David Boclair

Everyone knows that two is company.

With one more addition, though, the Tennessee Titans’ COVID 19 reserve list will start to get crowded.

Monday, the Titans announced that linebacker prospect Josh Smith has been added to that list, which makes him the second player currently on it. Free agent defensive end Jack Crawford was placed on the list last week.

Created for the 2020 season, Reserve-COVID accommodates players who either tested positive or had been in close contact with someone (or multiple people) known to have the illness. Teams are prohibited from saying which is the case.

Before they can return to the active roster – and participation in training camp – players on it must complete a set of protocols that verify they are free of the virus that continues to spread throughout the country.

First-round draft pick Isaiah Wilson was the first Titans player on the Reserve-COVID 19 list. He started training camp there but was added to the active roster on Aug. 3, the same day he signed his contract.

Smith, an undrafted rookie in 2019, spent fewer than two weeks with the Titans during last season’s training camp before he was waived-injured. He was brought back as a member of the practice squad in mid-December and remained there throughout the playoff run that ended in the AFC Championship. Tennessee signed him to a futures contract immediately after the season.

He grew up in Murfreesboro, Tenn., a Nashville suburb, and played college football at nearby Vanderbilt, where he played in 45 games and was a starter as a senior.

