Roster Moves Shuffle Things at Skill Positions

It has been less than a week since the Tennessee Titans started on-field work with the entire roster.

Already, franchise officials and coaches want to see some different players.

The Titans announced a handful of roster moves Wednesday, including the addition of veteran backup quarterback Trevor Siemian. They also signed tight end Geoff Swaim, running back Marcus Marshall and wide receiver Krishawn Hogan.

Three of the four have some degree of NFL experience.

To make room on the roster, quarterback Cole McDonald, running back Dayln Dawkins, wide receiver Kyle Williams and tight end Parker Hesse were released. Dawkins and Hesse were with the Titans last year, either on the active roster and/or the practice squad. McDonald and Williams are rookies.

Swaim (pictured), a five-year veteran, has caught 48 passes for 401 yards over 43 games with two teams. A seventh-round pick in 2015, he played six games for Jacksonville in 2019 after four seasons with Dallas.

Siemian, also a seventh-round pick in 2015, has started 25 games in the NFL (24 with Denver, one with the New York Jets) and has a 13-12 record. He has been a backup for the past two seasons (Minnesota in 2018, the Jets in 2019) and has attempted just six passes since 2017.

Hogan, undrafted out of Marian University (an NAIA program in Indianapolis) in 2017, has appeared in 10 games, including eight with New Orleans last season. He spent the previous two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, primarily as a member of their practice squad.

Marshall was an undrafted free agent out of James Madison in 2019 and spent time last season on Kansas City’s practice squad.

Wednesday was on off day for players. The team will resume on-field work Thursday with a practice at Nissan Stadium scheduled for Friday. All training camp workouts at the team facility and the stadium are closed to the public this year because of concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.