Friday Injury Report: Digging Deeper at Cornerback

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will dig a little deeper into their cornerback room this week.

LeShaun Sims has been ruled out of Sunday’s contest at Indianapolis with an ankle injury sustained Sunday against Jacksonville. The fourth-year player was the Titans’ nickel cornerback in the last two games after Malcolm Butler went on injured reserve.

His absence means veterans Josh Kalu and Tye Smith will have enhanced opportunities behind starters Logan Ryan and Adoreé Jackson. Rookie Kareem Orr was promoted from the practice squad on Tuesday and is available as well.

“I think with Josh and Tye and Kareem, those are guys that we have … at our disposal,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “So we’ll find a combination that we feel like gives us a chance and work with those guys.”

Sims (pictured) made a career-high 12 tackles in the victory over Kansas City and followed it up with five stops Sunday against the Jaguars. He has played in every game this season and has 21 tackles with one pass defensed.

Between them, Kalu, Smith and Orr have made seven combined appearances but have not made a tackle on defense. Kalu started the season on injured reserve but has played the last three games. Smith has played four games, was inactive for six and was released after Week 8 but re-signed when Butler was hurt. Orr has been on the practice squad for all but one week of the season and was inactive for the one game on which he was on the active roster.

Sims is the only player the Titans have ruled out for Sunday’s contest.

Running back Derrick Henry, a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday, was a full participant on Friday and Vrabel characterized him as “on track” to play Sunday.

The complete Titans-Colts injury report for Friday:

TENNESSEE

Sunday status: LeShaun Sims, CB (ankle) – out.

Friday's workout

Did not practice: Reggie Gilbert, LB (knee) and

Limited participation: None.

Full participation: Dane Cruikshank, S (ankle), Derrick Henry, RB (hamstring), Adoreé Jackson, CB (calf), DaQuan Jones, DL (ribs), Joshua Kalu, CB (ankle), Kevin Pamphile, OL (knee) and Tajaé Sharpe, WR (hamstring).

INDIANPOLIS

Sunday status: T.Y. Hilton, WR (calf) and Marlon Mack, RB (hand) – out; Mo-Alie Cox, TE (thumb), Parris Campbell, WR (hand), Khari Willis, S (concussion) and Rock Ya-Sin, CB (ankle) – questionable.

Friday's workout

Did not practice: Denico Autry (not injury related), Anthony Costanzo, T (not injury related), Clayton Geathers, S (not injury related) and Justin Houston, DE (not injury related).

Limited participation: Parris Campbell, WR (hand).

Full participation: Mo-Alie Cox, TE (thumb), Quenton Nelson, G (hip), Jabaal Sheard, DE (not injury related), Khari Willis, S (concussion) and Rock Ya-Sin, CB (ankle).